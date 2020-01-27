The second coming of Vine is here and it’s called Byte

Before TikTok, before Instagram videos, and before every app had some type of looping video addition, there was Vine. Then Twitter bought it, didn’t know what to do with it, and killed it off. Well, Vine’s creator, Dom Hofmann, is back, with another looping video app called Byte.

Get your head in creator-mode cause the looping video format isn’t going anywhere soon.

dear friends, today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them. it’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing. https://t.co/g5qOIdM8qG — byte (@byte_app) January 25, 2020

Vine’s creator, Dom Hoffman, has been working on his latest looping video app for years, and now it’s finally here. Byte retains the six-second format that was so popular with creators, opening the door for TikTok’s popularity, amongst others. Here’s a quick rundown:

Byte is just that, short, six-second looping videos to consume

A new vertically-scrolling timeline will let you scroll forever

A curated discovery section has hand-picked six-second loops sorted into interest groups

Hofmann is starting a pilot program for creators to earn through shared revenue (Medium also does something similar)

Currently, the app is missing some features that the competition has, such as Augmented Reality filters, audio mixing, and transition effects

It’s available on iOS and Android, but not for all countries

Nostalgia is a heck of a drug, eh? I mean, this is the coder who created the six-second loop format, back again like some kind of (far longer than six seconds) time loop. Will it be wildly successful and challenge the current king, TikTok?

