These Sony headphones usually sell for $250. Amazon has them down to an insane $138 right now

Alright folks, this is not a drill. Right now, Amazon has these very excellent Sony WH-XB910N wireless noise-canceling headphones down to an incredible $138 right now. These typically sell for $250, which equals out a 45% discount. That’s nearly half off!

These headphones offer almost nearly perfect noise-canceling and promise deep thumping bass. The “extra-bass” branding is literally in its name so you know Sony isn’t messing around with these claims. And no need to worry about battery life because the company promises up to 30-hours of battery life.

And when it comes to sound, these headphones slap. Here’s how one Amazon reviewer puts it: “Overall, Best headset I own thus far. Over the ear makes this comfortable and the sound is simply amazing. Battery last 3-4 days with heavy use. it is a bit pricey but worth it in my opinion.”

That last Amazon reviewer didn’t get this new discounted price, so being able to score these at just $138 vs. the regular $250 is an absolute steal. There’s plenty of more features we didn’t include in this post so be sure to check out the full list by clicking the button below.

