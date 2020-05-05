This AR tool can copy items from the real world and paste them in digital documents

Augmented Reality (AR) is an extremely interesting technology that, for the most part, still hasn’t really caught on. Sure, there are Snapchat and Instagram filters. And yes, it is being used in shopping, so people can try on shoes, glasses, and other clothing items from the comfort of their home, but generally speaking, that’s a pretty niche use case.

Now, however, developer Cyril Diagne is looking to give more functionality to the technology. In a recent tweet, Diagne has shown off their innovative use of AR by digitally recreating a plant and then pushing that image onto a document on their computer. Basically, it takes the image and recreates it in the form of a sticker that can be pasted.

Further into the video, you can see the process replicated with a book and also clothes on a mannequin. The last one is probably the most impressive, as it highlights how well the tech is able to recognize the item while still removing background noise.

As shown, the program can also decipher when it is looking at Photoshop on the computer and paste the image in as a new layer. This is most likely accomplished through some tweaking to Apple’s Universal Clipboard.

This use of AR is definitely one of the more interesting to uses to come out and Diagne is making the code available to everyone through Github in case other developers want to try their hand at improving the process or applying the tech to another project.

What do you think? Do you think this tech could prove useful in the future? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

