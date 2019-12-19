#BabyTechie
This baby monitor literally magnifies your baby’s breathing
This is technology being used for good.
Recently, the baby gear market has had an influx of AI-powered, high-tech baby monitors. The latest model is the KamiBaby from YI, and it doesn’t just measure your baby’s breathing – it amplifies it on screen so you can see what’s happening. That’s pretty darn cool, and something that could only be dreamed about a few years ago.
It’s on Indiegogo right now, with early bird pricing giving you the monitor for $99, a 50% saving off the eventual price.
While the breathing amplification tool is the standout feature, the KamiBaby monitor has a whole ton of other smart features inside that cute exterior.
That includes:
- Sleep summary
- Crying detector and notifications
- Temperature and humidity measurement
- Smart album which automatically takes photos of cute poses
- 1080p night vision
- Video stream sharing
- Two-way audio
- Night light
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- Cute costumes for the camera like a bear, a bunny and a bird
- Record to local microSD cards or to YI Cloud
Head on over to Indiegogo to grab the early bird pricing if this looks good to you. While crowdfunding can be a weird place, YI Technology has a proven track record of bringing products to market, making this one of the safer crowdfunding projects around.
