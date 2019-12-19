This baby monitor literally magnifies your baby’s breathing

Recently, the baby gear market has had an influx of AI-powered, high-tech baby monitors. The latest model is the KamiBaby from YI, and it doesn’t just measure your baby’s breathing – it amplifies it on screen so you can see what’s happening. That’s pretty darn cool, and something that could only be dreamed about a few years ago.

It’s on Indiegogo right now, with early bird pricing giving you the monitor for $99, a 50% saving off the eventual price.

This baby monitor shows your baby breathing for peace of mind

While the breathing amplification tool is the standout feature, the KamiBaby monitor has a whole ton of other smart features inside that cute exterior.

That includes:

Sleep summary

Crying detector and notifications

Temperature and humidity measurement

Smart album which automatically takes photos of cute poses

1080p night vision

Video stream sharing

Two-way audio

Night light

Alexa and Google Assistant integrations

Cute costumes for the camera like a bear, a bunny and a bird

Record to local microSD cards or to YI Cloud

Head on over to Indiegogo to grab the early bird pricing if this looks good to you. While crowdfunding can be a weird place, YI Technology has a proven track record of bringing products to market, making this one of the safer crowdfunding projects around.

What do you think? Interested in this KamiBaby baby monitor from YI? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.