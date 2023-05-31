Deals
This no-brainer deal scores you a Ring video doorbell for just $39
Ring-a-ding-ding!
Stop whatever you’re doing and pay close attention. This is NOT a drill! We’ve just stumbled upon the home security deal of the century – nay, perhaps the entire timeline of existence.
The stars have aligned to drop the price of a shiny new Ring video doorbell from its usual hefty $65 down to an astonishingly low $39.
Yes, that’s right – for less than two theater-movie tickets or your weekly avocado toast habit, you too can transform your humble abode into a 21st-century fortress.
The Ring Video Doorbell enhances your home security by providing real-time, crystal clear video alerts with two-way audio communication. Keep an eye on your front door anytime, anywhere!
Believe it or not, such monumental savings mean our social lives may soon experience a second Renaissance courtesy of all those impromptu porch convos stopped in their tracks by this sleek little doorbell buddy.
Of course, we jest – but just think about how much convenience you’ll add to your life with mere pennies on the dollar.
And lest we forget, appearances matter too. With Ring’s reputation for rock-solid design, your home will look like you’ve got Tony Stark himself taking care of perimeter detail.
No strings attached
I know what you’re thinking: “What do I have to sacrifice for this deal?” Well, I’m glad you asked because the answer is a resounding NADA.
Just hop, skip, or jump on over to Amazon and grab this must-have slice of next-gen home security pie before it floats away.
Seriously folks, deals like this don’t come around often, so dust off those wallets, ready those trigger fingers, and upgrade your homestead guilt-free! Your wallet (and future porch pirate–thwarting self) will thank you kindly.
- Real-time video monitoring
- Two-way audio communication
- Wide-angle camera view
- Motion detection alerts
- Easy installation and app setup
- Compatible with smart assistants
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.