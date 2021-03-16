Tiger Woods will finally make his return to video games in the PGA Tour 2K series

The most popular golfer in the history of the game is making his long-awaited return to video games, according to IGN. This comes on the heels of 2K’s recent acquisition of HB Studios, the studio behind PGA Tour 2K21. This will be the first time that Tiger Woods will be involved in a golf game since EA sports cut ties with him after Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14 after his personal controversy a few years earlier.

This deal will see Tiger as the executive director and consultant of future PGA Tour 2K titles. It also gives the company exclusive rights to use his likeness in any of their games. The golfer released a statement about how excited he was to be back in the video gaming world:

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen. I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

Golf fans will be happy to hear this, especially considering the unfortunate news that came earlier this month. Tiger Woods may not ever be able to play golf again due to a car crash earlier in the month. However, through 2K and HB Studios, the legend will definitely live on through the PGA Tour 2K series.

This is great news for fans of golf around the world. Tiger Woods is almost undoubtedly the most iconic golfer in the history of the game, and his return is sure to bring newcomers to the franchise.

