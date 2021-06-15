Turtle Beach is releasing a ridiculously cool flight sim controller

There’s a new kid on the block in the flight sim gear market, from an established name in gaming peripherals. Turtle Beach is expanding into the space, with the $350 VelocityOne Flight system, and it looks like a winner.

Ready for takeoff later this summer, the VelocityOne Flight works with Xbox consoles or PC via USB, just in time for Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to the Xbox Series X and Series S on July 27. Turtle Beach spent time collaborating with both aeronautical engineers and pilots when creating the system, which should mean a fairly realistic experience when flying.

The VelocityOne Flight has a 180-degree yoke with rear rudder controls, a modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel, and both vernier-style and lever controls, and swappable tops for if you’re flying a prop or jet plane.

It’s also got an insane amount of other controls, according to Turtle Beach, with 12 analog axes, two four-way HAT switches, eighteen buttons, and two POV switches. All of the extra buttons can be mapped to your liking, and it’s got things like a chronometer, time at destination, and more in a tiny display in the middle of the yoke.

There’s also another panel behind the yoke that can show indicators like landing gear or landing lights, but some of these might not be available at launch, coming in later software and firmware updates. Oh, and it doesn’t have force feedback or rumble, probably to keep costs down.

Turtle Beach aims to release the VelocityOne Flight at some point this summer, but didn’t supply a more accurate date at this time. Also releasing around the same time is the Recon Controller, a $60 wired option for Xbox and PC that has an inbuilt DAC/AMP to turn on things like mic monitoring or Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing enhancement.

