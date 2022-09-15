UGREEN’s super fast 45W USB-C wall charger is now $28

If your current charger isn’t getting your phone or gadgets charged up on time, you may need to upgrade to a third-party charger that can handle the job.

And if you’re looking to score one at a discount, UGREEN has its latest 45W GaN USB-C wall charger on sale for just $28 with promo code 10UGREEN45 and clicking the $8 on-site coupon. It typically sells for $40.

This charger can handle it all. It works with smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. And the best part? It can charge your stuff much faster than the charger that comes with your phone or tablet.

On top of that, you get two USB-C ports, both of which can charge at full speed simultaneously. And with its small form factor, you can take this puppy anywhere.

For just $28, you really can’t go wrong here. Fast chargers are the way to go, and if you don’t have one in your home, do yourself a favor and jump on this.

Again, the discount drops the price to $28 with promo code 10UGREEN45 and the $8 on-site coupon. The coupon code expires on September 22. Click below for more info.

