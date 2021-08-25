When is xCloud coming to consoles?

Microsoft is still continuing on its path towards bringing Xbox to every device you might already own, and the next stage would be to bring xCloud to its older Xbox consoles. That would make Game Pass Ultimate even more attractive, capturing more gamers into a $15-a-month subscription for as long as they own their consoles.

Until now, you’ve only really been able to use Microsoft’s Xbox cloud gaming service on iOS, Mac, and PC. Its own Xbox consoles have been left out of the mix, but Microsoft always intended on bringing the cloud gaming service to those too.

So, when is xCloud going to be available on Xbox consoles?

Short answer: It will be available later 2021, but under a different name

See, Microsoft is bringing its cloud gaming service to all Xbox Series X|S consoles later this year. It’s also bringing the service to older Xbox One consoles, so you can stream the latest next-gen games on aging hardware.

What’s not coming, is the xCloud name. Microsoft has decided to rebrand it to Xbox Cloud Gaming, a move that doesn’t appear to sit well with the tech outlets as they’re all still calling it xCloud.

Will Microsoft change it back in the months before the full release? We wouldn’t bet on it.

