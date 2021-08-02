365 Threat Monitor is the perfect free email security solution Microsoft 365 admins

Microsoft 365 has developed into an incredibly useful suite of programs that businesses around the world have adopted into their ecosystems. For the admins of those ecosystems, a company’s security is one of the highest priorities there is, with cyberattack threats that tend to flood businesses through email. That’s where 365 Threat Monitor comes in.

365 Threat Monitor is a brand new security app from Hornetsecurity that gives users the tools to monitor a business’s emails for various threats that could arise. The app is specifically designed for Microsoft 365 admins, and the first 10,000 admins that sign up on the company’s website will get free email monitoring for life.

365 Threat Monitor is available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, but you’ll have to sign up through the company’s website with your Microsoft 365 email. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll get notifications of any types of threats coming to one of your business email addresses straight to your phone.

So what exactly does 365 Threat Monitor protect against?

Over the years as Microsoft 365 has become more and more popular, cyber threats that find their way into the systems through email have become more common. Various types of attacks, from ransomware to spyware, threaten all kinds of businesses around the world, with small and medium-sized businesses being prime targets.

With 365 Threat Monitor, admins have an extra tool at their disposal that will help thwart any potential attacks that come in through a company email. The app gives you real-time malware detection, notifying the admin of any potential threat as it’s received. It constantly scans for ransomware, spyware, viruses, and any other potentially threatening email that could make its way into your business’s systems.

365 Threat Monitor also lets you delete any potentially threatening email from any address in your control with just the push of a button on your phone. This type of control could potentially help save your company millions of dollars in the future.

So how can you sign up?

365 Threat Monitor is super simple to use. All you need to do is head over to the Hornetsecurity website and sign up with your Microsoft 365 admin email. The company will then send you an email with a link to download the app. All you have to do next is sign up with your Microsoft 365 admin account, and you’ll be set up with top-notch security for your company’s email service.

Be sure to take advantage of this offer while it lasts. Remember, only the first 10,000 Microsoft 365 admins get access to 365 Threat Monitor for free. That’s a lifetime of security for absolutely no cost. This isn’t an offer you’ll want to miss out on.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: