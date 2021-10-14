Acer’s newest laptop has a glasses-free 3D screen

Acer’s sweet glasses-free 3D “SpatialLabs” tech is now in stores, inside the ConceptD 7 SpatalLabs Edition laptop. That eye-popping screen comes with an equally eye-popping price tag, which will be €3,599 (or about $4,160.32) when it goes on sale in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa later this year. US availability will be in 2022, with a TBD price tag.

That price tag might even be the base configuration, as Acer hasn’t yet said what the exact specifications are. The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs edition can be configured up to an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics chip (which is probably a good option to run that screen), and a 2TB NVMe SSD.

That’s all pretty standard for a powerhouse creative laptop, but the star of the show is the screen, which provides glasses-free 3D images. It’s a 15.6-inch panel at 3840 x 2160 when in 2D mode, or 1920 x 2160 in 3D mode.

To get the 3D effect, it has a stereo camera that uses two sensors to track your eyes and head, which feeds into rendering software that moves the image around as you do, and an optical lens on the display that splits the two slightly different images so your eyes think it’s a 3D object.

Acer feels this is going to be a useful tool for designers and developers, so they can see 3D images of things like CAD renders, 3D printing designs, and things like architectural designs or in-game assets. It remains to be seen how useful it is once professionals get their hands on the new screens, but I’m hopeful.

