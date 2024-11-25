Apple may postpone a large number of iOS 19 features

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

According to this weekend’s Power On newsletter, Apple has reportedly postponed a larger proportion of iOS 19 features for a later release with the iOS 19.4 version.

This means we may not be able to get our hands on the new features until the spring of 2026.

It’s deja vu! Apple pulled the same stunt with the iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence.

Despite being announced at the WWDC 24 side-by-side with all the other iOS 18 features, the revamped Siri wasn’t available until the next spring with the iOS 18.4 version.

The LLM Siri for iOS 19 is still coming but on a later date

So, if you were already excited about next year’s iOS 19 announcement, you may have to wait a few additional months, like in 2024, to get your hands on those features.

However, the biggest question is which features Apple is delaying. Unfortunately, Gurman kept quiet on that matter, but he did clarify that the delayed features are beyond just the new LLM Siri, which he reported last week.

I’m told that a larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for iOS 19 (beuond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 19.4 debuts).

If you have already forgotten, last week, Gurman reported that Apple is working on a new LLM Siri for iOS 19 to make it more conversational, similar to Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT.

However, it will not arrive a few months before the iOS 20 announcement.

As for iOS 19, Apple is expected to announce the next big update to its mobile platform at its annual developers conference, the WWDC, which is expected to take place in June 2025.

After several developer betas, the public version will become accessible to customers in September with the iPhone 17 series, which is also supposed to include a new iPhone 17 Air model.

What do you think about Apple postponing more iOS 19 features? Would you be okay buying an iPhone next year knowing this?

