iPhone 16 Pro rumored to sport color-infused back glass

Another iPhone 16 Pro leak is here, revealing the upcoming change to the back glass.

The leak first appeared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, which was then shared on X/Twitter by ShrimpApplePro.

According to the leak, Apple is likely considering bringing back its custom dual ion-exchange glass process for the “Pro” iPhone 16 models.

However, the rumor doesn’t stop there. It also reiterates the previous iPhone 16 Pro color rumor: space black, gray, white, and rose.

Apple is trying to make the iPhone 16 Pro models look different

https://twitter.com/VNchocoTaco/status/1775529303574536430

Apple’s color-infused back glasses are excellent. The company has already used it on the iPhone 15 series, which creates a colorful ice-like effect.

The innovative new design features back glass that has color infused throughout the material,” Apple says of the iPhone 15. “A custom dual ion-exchange process for the glass, and an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, help make iPhone 15 incredibly durable.

The iPhone 16 Pro will also feature a titanium frame like the iPhone 15 Pro models, which comes in black, white, blue, and natural and features a textured matte glass back.

Of course, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro has a unique look, and the company still advertises its back glass as the most durable.

Just for that reason, we suggest taking the information with a grain of salt until more information comes to light.

Either way, it sounds like Apple is trying to differentiate the iPhone 16 Pro models from the iPhone 15 Pro models, which is good in terms of looks.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news