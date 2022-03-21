Apple Maps, iCloud, the App Store, and Apple Music are experiencing outages right now (updated)

UPDATE 3/21/2022 2:15 PM ET: Apple services are now back online. If you are still having issues, consider restarting the app or your phone/Mac/iPad.

If you are in the Apple ecosystem, you may have noticed issues. Services like Apple Maps, iMessage, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music are down or struggling to load.

Apple Maps, iCloud, Apple Music, and the App Store are all struggling. Downdetector outages are in the tens of thousands presently. We are noticing issues with iMessage sending images, as well.

It’s currently unclear if the issues are worldwide, or just in the US. Currently, KnowTechie is having issues loading both the App Store and Apple Maps.

Apple Maps outage

Image: KnowTechie

iMessage down for many users

Image: KnowTechie

Apple Maps not loading directions

Currently, Apple Maps just perpetually loads as it looks for locations.

Image: KnowTechie

Apple's App Store is down and users can't download apps

All Apple services are down right now. Unable to download any apps, imessage is experiencing disruptions. — Joe Soccer (@joesoccer321) March 21, 2022

Apple Stores are also feeling the hardships of the outages

Apple store systems are down and they’re literally doing everything on paper lol pic.twitter.com/tdNpVPIepw — Michael Billig (@michael_billig) March 21, 2022

Twitter users are also reporting Apple outages

Everyone coming to Twitter to find out why there Apple maps and music don’t work. — Dylan (@dylanastle1) March 21, 2022

Me running to Twitter to see if everyone else’s Apple Music isn’t working 🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/gRh5Q6MFL8 — Goose🫖 (@GoooseTea) March 21, 2022

What is causing the Apple outage?

Apple now confirms outages on its website: App Store, Arcade, Business Manager, Music, School Manager, TV+, Device Enrollment Program, iTunes Store, Schoolwork, Radio, Podcasts. pic.twitter.com/Iah90EHEn8 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 21, 2022

Currently, the cause of the outage is unknown, but many outages across the web are currently happening. That includes Verizon outages, AWS outages, and PayPal outages.

We’ll continue to update this article as more information is made available.

