Apple Maps, iCloud, the App Store, and Apple Music are experiencing outages right now (updated)
Thousands are reporting outages right now.
UPDATE 3/21/2022 2:15 PM ET: Apple services are now back online. If you are still having issues, consider restarting the app or your phone/Mac/iPad.
If you are in the Apple ecosystem, you may have noticed issues. Services like Apple Maps, iMessage, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music are down or struggling to load.
Apple Maps, iCloud, Apple Music, and the App Store are all struggling. Downdetector outages are in the tens of thousands presently. We are noticing issues with iMessage sending images, as well.
It’s currently unclear if the issues are worldwide, or just in the US. Currently, KnowTechie is having issues loading both the App Store and Apple Maps.
Apple Maps outage
iMessage down for many users
Apple Maps not loading directions
Currently, Apple Maps just perpetually loads as it looks for locations.
Apple’s App Store is down and users can’t download apps
Apple Stores are also feeling the hardships of the outages
Twitter users are also reporting Apple outages
What is causing the Apple outage?
Currently, the cause of the outage is unknown, but many outages across the web are currently happening. That includes Verizon outages, AWS outages, and PayPal outages.
We’ll continue to update this article as more information is made available.
