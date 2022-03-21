Connect with us

Apple

Apple Maps, iCloud, the App Store, and Apple Music are experiencing outages right now (updated)

Thousands are reporting outages right now.

apple store selling iphone in new york
Image: Unsplash

UPDATE 3/21/2022 2:15 PM ET: Apple services are now back online. If you are still having issues, consider restarting the app or your phone/Mac/iPad.

If you are in the Apple ecosystem, you may have noticed issues. Services like Apple Maps, iMessage, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music are down or struggling to load.

Apple Maps, iCloud, Apple Music, and the App Store are all struggling. Downdetector outages are in the tens of thousands presently. We are noticing issues with iMessage sending images, as well.

It’s currently unclear if the issues are worldwide, or just in the US. Currently, KnowTechie is having issues loading both the App Store and Apple Maps.

Apple Maps outage

apple down
Image: KnowTechie

iMessage down for many users

apple imessage down detector graph
Image: KnowTechie

Apple Maps not loading directions

Currently, Apple Maps just perpetually loads as it looks for locations.

apple maps infinite loading
Image: KnowTechie

Apple’s App Store is down and users can’t download apps

Apple Stores are also feeling the hardships of the outages

Twitter users are also reporting Apple outages

What is causing the Apple outage?

Currently, the cause of the outage is unknown, but many outages across the web are currently happening. That includes Verizon outages, AWS outages, and PayPal outages.

We’ll continue to update this article as more information is made available.

