Apple opens up Apple Watch Series 7 preorders on Friday, launching October 15

If you’re eyeing a new Apple Watch purchase, then mark your calendar because the new Apple Watch Series 7 officially goes on sale on October 15. Preorders open up later this Friday, October 8.

Apple lifted the veil on its new Apple Watches last month, but at the time of the announcement, the company said they would be available later this fall. Now we know exactly when. Apple Watch Series 7 preorders will now begin on Friday, October 8th at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET.

So what does this new Apple Watch Series 7 have to offer? The biggest takeaway is a bigger screen – it’s a bit bigger compared to the one in last year’s Series 6, but its almost edge-to-edge screen makes it seem much larger.

Apple also shrunk the bezels drastically, while only increasing the size of the Apple Watch by 1mm from 40mm to 41mm, and from 44mm to 45mm.

It’s also the most durable Apple Watch with Apple’s “strongest front crystal ever.” Plus it boasts faster charging, which Apple claims it can charge from 0 to 80 percent in around 45 minutes with the company’s new “fast-charging USB-C cable.”

Apple Watch Series 7 models start at $399 for the 41mm aluminum-finish model. Apple has not yet announced pricing for stainless steel and titanium options. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for preorder on October 8th, and devices will start shipping on October 15th.

