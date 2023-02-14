Apple users: Update your iPhone and Mac to fix an active exploit

If you’re a dedicated Apple user, you’re going to want to update your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to fix an active security vulnerability.

Announced by Apple, the security update for macOS Ventura includes a WebKit fix (which deals with Safari) that addresses malicious web content.

You can read the exact messaging from Apple below:

Available for: macOS Ventura

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 251944

CVE-2023-23529: an anonymous researcher

Additionally, the iOS and iPad update includes the same WebKit patch. All devices are also getting some minor bug fixes with the update, as well.

If you need a step-by-step guide to updating your Apple products, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered:

Follow along with any of the guides above to get your devices up to date. On iPhone and iPad, you’ll find the update in Settings > General > Software Update.

On Mac, you’ll find the update under System Preferences > Software Update.

If you don’t see the update on your device, check back in a couple of hours. Typically, Apple rolls out these updates to users gradually, so there might be a slight delay.

