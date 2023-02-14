Apple
Apple users: Update your iPhone and Mac to fix an active exploit
The security update is mainly focused on a fix for WebKit that addresses malicious web content.
If you’re a dedicated Apple user, you’re going to want to update your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to fix an active security vulnerability.
Announced by Apple, the security update for macOS Ventura includes a WebKit fix (which deals with Safari) that addresses malicious web content.
You can read the exact messaging from Apple below:
Available for: macOS Ventura
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 251944
CVE-2023-23529: an anonymous researcher
Additionally, the iOS and iPad update includes the same WebKit patch. All devices are also getting some minor bug fixes with the update, as well.
How to update iPhone, iPad, and Mac
If you need a step-by-step guide to updating your Apple products, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered:
Follow along with any of the guides above to get your devices up to date. On iPhone and iPad, you’ll find the update in Settings > General > Software Update.
On Mac, you’ll find the update under System Preferences > Software Update.
If you don’t see the update on your device, check back in a couple of hours. Typically, Apple rolls out these updates to users gradually, so there might be a slight delay.
