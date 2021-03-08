Apple’s long-awaited mixed-reality headset could release in 2022

More and more information continues to come out about Apple’s long-rumored mixed-reality headset. This latest report, from famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, shows that the company may be gearing up for a 2022 release.

MacRumors has the report and notes that the mixed-reality version, with both AR and VR features, could release next year, but that full-blown AR glasses might not see the light of day until 2025.

In the report, Kuo looks at the roadmap and what that means for the multiple devices Apple has planned:

“We predict that Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases: helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 2030–2040. We foresee that the helmet product will provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses and contact lens types of products are more likely to focus on AR applications.”

With a rumored price in the $3,000 range, Apple’s mixed-reality headset is definitely on the high-end of the spectrum, but we are talking about the company that has helped drive up smartphone prices.

Kuo’s latest report combats that price tag, saying the Apple AR/VR headset could run in the $1,000 range, which is still on the high-end, but much more palatable.

Have any thoughts on this? Are you interested in a mixed-reality headset from Apple? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

