Best Buy has Apple’s M1 MacBook Air down to its lowest price ever today

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Air, specifically one with Apple’s new M1 processor, but are just waiting for the right time and price, well, today is your day. Best Buy is currently knocking off $250 off the price of the 8GB Ram / 256GB storage model, knocking the pricing down to $750. This would normally cost $999.

To get this deal you’ll have to sign in to your My Best Buy account (if you don’t have one, it’s free to sign up and takes a minute to complete). After signing in, select the limited-time student deal. This knocks off $100 off the already discounted price of $850, bringing you to a grand total of $750.

This is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their current laptop to one of Apple’s latest flagships. Paying $750 vs. the usual $999 seems like a no-brainer to me. Click the button below for more details.

