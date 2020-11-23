Best sports apps for Android & iOS users

We continue to see the regular introduction of new sports apps for Android and iOS users. We are now spoilt for choice when it comes to the betting options when using a mobile device but what are the best sports apps available for Android and iOS devices?

We begin by taking a look at one of the oldest bookmakers in the world, Ladbrokes. This British sports betting company has been in business for decades yet continues to lead the way in terms of technological advancement. The Ladbrokes app is available to install for both Android and iOS users and is easy to navigate.

You will find all the same features that are available on the main website including in-play betting, live statistics, streaming, and plenty of bonuses. If you wish, you can allow the Ladbrokes app to send notifications to your device when a special offer is available on your chosen sports or when a new bonus arrives.

If you would like to read more about the Ladbrokes app and find out all about the best sports apps for Android and iOS users, you can use this list. It is a comprehensive rundown of all the leading sports betting applications available today, one of which is Unibet.

The Unibet app can be installed directly from the main website but you will also see it on the App Store and Google Play. You will find a huge selection of competitive betting odds on a wide variety of sports plus access to live streaming, with over 10,000 events shown every year. Live betting is available and the security of the app is excellent meaning you can safely enter your details and deposit funds.

Moving on in our rundown of the best sports betting apps and we come to the Bet365 app. This company is one of the most well-known in terms of online sports betting and therefore it should come as little surprise they have a dedicated mobile app.

The Bet365 app is one of the best available because it has some of the leading odds on all popular sports such as football, tennis, and cricket. You can access the app using your fingertips meaning it is secure and it is difficult to find a greater array of betting markets available on any other sports betting app. The cash-out and bet builder features that play a significant role on the main website are also available on the Bet365 app.

Next, we come to Bwin and their app continues to receive positive reviews. The Bwin sports app averages over 4 stars on the Google Play Store from over 350 reviews, which tells you everything you need to know in regard to the quality of the app. There are over 30 different sports available on which to bet plus up to 30,000 markets daily, live football stats and streaming, in-play betting, auto cash out, build-a-bet, and the best odds guaranteed.

So, you have a great choice of sports apps for Android and iOS devices, with those highlighted above being some of the best.

