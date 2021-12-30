BlackBerry is pulling the plug on BlackBerry OS devices, rendering them useless on January 4, 2022

If you’re somehow still rocking an older Blackberry device running BlackBerry OS, we have some bad news. BlackBerry announced it’s shutting it down, essentially rendering any device running the operating system useless.

But first, a quick history lesson. Back in 2015, BlackBerry stopped shipping out phones with BlackBerry OS and eventually switched to Android. Ultimately, the company pivoted away from hardware to software and let other companies design and sell Blackberry-branded phones.

Phones running on the outdated BlackBerry OS have limited functionality. The only things you can do with it are simple functions like web browsing, SMS, and phone calls. Unfortunately, as of January 4, 2022, that functionality rides slowly into the sunset.

“As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022,” writes the company on a FAQ page.



“As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality.



We thank our many loyal customers and partners over the years and invite you to learn more about how BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.”

If you’re one of the very few number of people still using this operating system, the company set up a FAQ page that offers tips on migrating your data to other platforms. It also answers any lingering questions on the decision to end BlackBerry OS support.

If you managed to go this long with BlackBerry OS, my first question is: How? My follow-up question: Why? Seriously, with all the options available today, how are people still using this? It’s almost 2022; it’s time to let it go.

