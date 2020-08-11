Can’t access the new xCloud preview through the Xbox Game Pass app? You’re not alone

Today, Microsoft released a new Game Pass app that will allow people across 22 countries (including the US, UK, France, Germany, and more) the ability to try out xCloud game streaming. It was supposed to release at 9am EST this morning and give game streaming to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

While the new Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app is now available to download for Android users, it seems that game streaming isn’t quite ready, at least in some cases.

After our own Josh Knowles tried to access it, he found he was unable to stream games to his phone, nor could he find a place that even seemed like it was for game streaming. Another local friend, Tyler, had the same issue. Both have subscriptions to Game Pass Ultimate. I would check, but you know, that whole iPhone thing…

Others on Twitter have noted the same in regards to xCloud:

I can't get Xcloud to work. I'm on the app on both phome and tablet. There's no option for Xcloud. — Starrapter (@Starrapter) August 11, 2020

Currently, there is no indication of why the feature isn’t accessible within the app, but this is most likely due to how Microsoft is rolling out the feature across different locations. As for what you can do? Sadly, there isn’t much. You’ll just need to continue to refresh the app (and possibly update it) throughout the day, and maybe week.

We’ll update this as more information is made available.

