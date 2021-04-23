CD Projekt Red had its best year ever in 2020 thanks to Cyberpunk 2077

Even after a pretty abysmal launch for its super-hyped sci-fi title Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red had its best year ever in terms of sales. According to a new report from the company, it saw sales numbers of around $560 million in 2020 alone, reaching over $300 million in total profits.

Most of this revenue is directly attributed to Cyberpunk 2077. Although the game ended up releasing in a bug-infested, nearly unplayable state, the company sold over 13 million copies of the game, making it the highest-selling launch in the company’s history.

The game had been in development for years and was extremely hyped by the gaming community, but its launch was ultimately pretty disappointing. The game launched in an almost unplayable state for some users, causing the company to have to eat a lot of refund costs. It was even pulled from the PlayStation Store shortly after launch and has yet to be reinstated.

The company’s 2020 consolidated financial statements show that the company has currently spent around $13 million on refunds and expects another $38 million more in the near future. Still, the $50 million spent on refunds is pretty negligible when considering the overall $300 million profit.

Additional sales come from the company’s previous standout title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was launched in 2015, and saw its second-best year in terms of sales in 2020. This is likely due to the excitement behind The Witcher TV series that released on Netflix at the end of 2019.

Despite a turbulent launch of its most popular game, CD Projekt Red is still doing pretty well in terms of sales. Hopefully the developers can get Cyberpunk 2077 fixed and back on the PlayStation Store so that the company can continue to enjoy this kind of success.

