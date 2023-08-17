How-To
How to change a Chamberlain myQ garage door opener battery?
Is your Chamberlain myQ garage door beeping at you? Here’s how to silence it.
If your Chamberlain myQ garage door opener is beeping irregularly, it’s probably time to change the backup battery.
To ensure smooth operation during power outages, the company uses battery backups in most of its garage door openers. Replacing these batteries every one to two years is recommended for optimal performance.
A simple way to confirm whether your garage door is running low on battery is by checking the LED indicator that represents the battery status. It turns red when the battery needs replacement.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to change the battery in your Chamberlain garage door opener.
Things you need before changing the battery
Chamberlain's automatic garage door openers are powered by myQ. That gives you app control and linking to Amazon Key, for in-garage deliveries to defeat porch pirates.
Before changing the battery in your Chamberlain garage door opener, make sure you have the following items with you:
- Eye protection, gloves, and a screwdriver with suitable bits.
- Compatible replacement battery for your garage door opener (Check your device’s user manual).
You also might want a stepladder, as your garage door opener is on the ceiling. Even if you’re tall enough to reach the device, the socket for AC power might be out of reach.
Step-by-step guide to changing the Chamberlain myQ garage door battery
The battery in Chamberlain mQ garage door openers needs changing every couple of years. Here’s how:
-
Unplug from the wall
Unplug the garage door opener from the power source. This is to prevent any potential issues.
-
Open the light cover
The battery compartment is behind the light cover. Flip it down to access.
-
Grab a screwdriver
Use a screwdriver to open the battery cover door.
-
Unplug the old battery
Pull the old battery out and disconnect the red and black wires from the battery terminals.
-
Plug the new battery in
Take the new battery and connect the red wire to the red terminal and the black wire to the black terminal.
-
Insert the battery and test
Place the new battery into the compartment. This would be a good time to test if the battery is installed correctly by pressing the door control or remote.
-
Close the covers
Close the cover, and fasten it, then flip the light lens back into place.
-
Reconnect to electricity
Plug the garage door opener cord back into the wall socket.
Check the battery status LED on the garage door opener. It should be solid green or flashing green. This indicates that the battery is charging and replaced successfully.
Wrapping Up
Changing the battery in your Chamberlain garage door opener takes some time, but it can be done without special tools.
Now you know how to confidently replace the battery in your Chamberlain myQ garage door opener.
