Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns in April

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies.

It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you, with our picks of the crop for April.

Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in April:

Olive Max: 2-in-1 Adaptive Hearing Aid & Earbuds

We reviewed Olive Union’s last hearing aids and were pretty impressed. Now they are back, with the Olive Max crowdfunding campaign. Building on that core, this time around they’re 150-percent louder and suitable for up to a severe hearing loss. Adaptive Hearing tweaks the hearing profile based on your environment, which is a big addition. That leads to hearing voices more clearly, with reduced background noise.

Glambank

Everyone’s a creator these days, and every creator needs one thing – good lighting. Glambank and Glambank Pro are portable softboxes, for soft, smooth light wherever you are. Both models have up to six hours of use at max brightness, have fast charging, and are controllable via an app. Oh, and they do dual-duty as a portable power bank.

HydroArtPod

Growing your own food is cool, but it takes soil which is in short supply for most city dwellers. Take soil out of the equation with HydroArtPod’s wall-mounted hydroponic growing system. Grow lettuce, peppers, beans, almost anything you could want, with a self-watering, automatic system that can grow up to 30 herbs or vegetables at the same time.

Arden: The INDOOR Pellet Smoker

It’s finally grilling season. What about all of you apartment dwellers who can’t grill because of leasing agreements? Well, bring the grilling inside with Arden. It’s a countertop smoker designed to keep all the smoke inside. All of the flavor, none of the fuss. The trays and racks are dishwasher safe too, so no greasy pans to scrub.

Pinhole Pro Max lens

Modern digital cameras are so good, they’re almost too crisp when they take images. Gain that retro feel back with one of these Pinhole Pro Max lenses. With variable apertures from f/33 to f/233, and an 18mm to 36mm adjustable focal length, the only thing holding you back is your creative vision.

MetMo Driver

Ever seen how a ratcheting screwdriver works? Well, now you have, as the MetMo driver hangs it all out so everyone can see. Welding a ratcheting screwdriver to a hand brace creates a unique tool that’s part fidget toy, part industrial, and all business. It’s even got a fold-down arm, so you can really get all of your body weight behind driving those screws or bolts all the way home.

The Eden Tower

Hydroponic systems are either complicated, expensive, non-expandable, or all three. The Eden Tower is none of these things, with an affordable, expandable, and instantly-usable hydroponic system so you can concentrate on the business of growing vegetables. The best part? It uses refillable cups, so no proprietary systems making you have to overpay for seeds from the same company.

Wallganize

We love gadgets here at KnowTechie, and we love gadget organizers even more. The Wallganize crowdfunding campaign sticks on your wall and provides magnetic organizing in the shape of productivity hexagons. Add to that magnetized accessories like pen holders, tissue boxes, and more, and you’ve got vertical space that’s no longer just taking up space.

Lumino

Want the most cyberpunk way to say “walkies” to your dog? This crowdfunding campaign is for you. The Lumino is an RGB leash handle. It’s designed to be comfortable to hold or hang on your arm, but there’s more. It has a hidden poop bag container, a flashlight, and a quick-release leash mount.

Decode everyday backpack

Some of us are starting to go back to the office, and that’s always a good time to buy a new bag. The Decode backpack is full of thoughtful touches, like stash pockets, and a uni-body design that collapses flat for easy storage. All kinds of clever velcro sections organize the inner pockets to your preferred layout, so no more crushing all your gear in a heap at the bottom.

Siphonysta Automated Siphon Coffee Brewing System

We love coffee, and we really love new ways to brew it and this crowdfunding campaign delivers. Siphonysta takes all of the hard work out of the usually complex siphon brewing process, so you get a perfect cup of joe in under four minutes. That’s less time than most electric kettles take to boil. Using blended steam and vacuum to brew, you get the best of your beans, customized to your personal tastes.

