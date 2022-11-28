Cyber Monday drops this $180 countertop ice maker to $104

If you have a lot of people over or want to make sure you’ve got enough ice on hand, it’s time to take the plunge to a dedicated ice maker.

If this sounds like you, we have a solid deal lined up.

For a limited time, Amazon has this Free Village Ice Maker up for grabs at just $104. It typically sells for $180. To get the discount, clip the $30 on-site coupon.

Verified Free Village Countertop Ice Maker

Typically sold at $180, get this highly-rated ice maker for just $104. Offer valid through November 28. Rating $104 at Amazon Valid Through 11/28

This portable ice maker delivers quick and easy bullet-shaped ice, perfect for any occasion. Bring it by your next party, use it at home or throw it in your office break room—the possibilities are endless.

As for key takeaways, this ice maker makes ice fast – six minutes, to be exact. In addition, it can produce 26.5 pounds of ice in 24 hours.

Not to mention, it boasts an ingenious self-cleaning mechanism, runs super quietly, and it’s portable. Honestly, you can’t ask much more than that.

Again, if this checks all the boxes, it’s yours for just $104. Offer valid through November 28. Learn more below.

Deals Free Village Countertop Ice Maker This portable ice maker is a countertop machine that holds up to six pounds of ice, boasts an ingenious self-cleaning feature, and delivers 26.5 pounds of ice in 24 hours. Get it now for just $85. Buy Now

