DC teens are getting AirPods for being vaccinated while the rest of us get lousy stickers

Washington, D.C. has begun offering some pretty exciting incentives for teenagers who get vaccinated in the district. D.C.’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, has announced that kids ages 12-17 who get their first shot at one of three locations will get a pair of Apple AirPods or a gift certificate, and will be entered for a chance to win thousands of dollars in scholarship money or an Apple iPad and headphones.

The mayor announced these new incentives over the weekend, in an effort to help boost the area’s vaccination numbers. Washington D.C. has already done a pretty good job getting its citizens vaccinated, with over 70% fully vaccinated already. These incentives are sure to boost that number even more.

Teens looking to take advantage of this will have to have some sort of identification, like a school ID, report card, or other proof of enrollment to verify that they qualify. The district is also expanding the incentives slightly to individuals who are 18-21 years of age but still currently enrolled in pursuit of a high school diploma.

Starting today at 10 am, DC youth (12-17) who get vaccinated at:



📍Brookland MS

📍Sousa MS

📍Johnson MS



Will receive AirPods with their first shot and a chance to win a:



💸$25,000 scholarship

📱iPad and headphones#TakeTheShotDC pic.twitter.com/BIAH7Hgs7m — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 7, 2021

Washington D.C. joins a list of many other locations that offer incentives to individuals who get vaccinated. Many states, such as California and Ohio, have offered monetary incentives for a while now. West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice has offered the most West Virginia incentives it possibly could, offering free guns and trucks for residents to get vaccinated.

As for this particular incentive, it seems like a great idea. Kids that age will certainly get excited about the idea of a free set of AirPods, and parents should like the possibility of a little scholarship money. Hopefully, these incentives will help push Washington, D.C. to become even more vaccinated than it already is.

