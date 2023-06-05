Deals
Ditch dampness for dryness with Govee’s 41% off dehumidifier deal
Get incredible savings on GoveeLife’s smart WiFi dehumidifier – control remotely, save energy, and more!
We’ve got a deal so good it’ll make you sweat (or not, because that’s the whole point). Feast your moisture-deprived eyes on this GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier.
Like what you see? Well, great news: it’s now $139.99, down from its usual price of $199.99. That’s a whopping 41% off, thanks to a sweet 20% deal and an extra $16 on-site coupon.
But don’t dawdle – this offer is only valid from June 5th to June 11th.
The GoveeLife Upgraded Smart Dehumidifier for Basements offers a max capacity of 50 pints. This Energy Star-certified Wi-Fi dehumidifier features continuous drainage and remote control, ensuring a dry and comfortable environment for your home, bathroom, or closet.
Head over to Amazon for an amazing deal on the GoveeLife smart WiFi dehumidifier.
Now, let’s talk about why this dehumidifier is the bee’s knees. For starters, it’s smart – like, “I can control it with my phone while I’m away” smart.
Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, this baby lets you remotely switch it on via the Govee Home App. No more fretting over power outages or remembering to turn it on when you get home.
On top of that, this dehumidifying dynamo has four optional modes: Auto, Dryer, High, and Low.
Whether you’re aiming for a specific humidity level, drying clothes, reducing bathroom moisture, or just keeping your basement comfy, this gadget has got your back.
And if you’re tired of emptying water tanks, rejoice! The GoveeLife Wi-Fi Dehumidifier comes with a 3.3ft hose to drain water directly so that you can say goodbye to manual pouring.
Plus, if you’re using the tank, the app will alert you and auto-stop when it’s full. How convenient is that?
Worried about energy consumption?
This Energy Star-certified dehumidifier saves 20% more energy than non-certified models. With just 0.35 kWh of electricity per hour, you can use it daily without breaking the bank.
Oh, and did we mention the auto-defrost feature? When frost appears inside, this smarty-pants dehumidifier will suspend operation and start defrosting to prolong its life.
Just remember to keep it upright for 24 hours before plugging it in for the first time, and watch out for those air inlets!
Perfect for basements, homes, bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, stockrooms, living rooms, laundry rooms, offices – you name it! Just note that the larger the area, the less effective the dehumidification.
So, humidity haters, don’t miss this fabulous deal on the GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier for Basements. Your future dry self will thank you!
The GoveeLife Upgraded Smart Dehumidifier for Basements offers a max capacity of 50 pints. This Energy Star-certified Wi-Fi dehumidifier features continuous drainage and remote control, ensuring a dry and comfortable environment for your home, bathroom, or closet.
- Control from anywhere with Govee Home App
- Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT compatible
- Auto, Dryer, High, Low settings available
- Energy Star certified, saves 20% more energy
- Suitable for various spaces at home
- Includes 3.3ft drain hose for convenience
- Restart remotely after power outage
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- This 65” LG OLED evo C2 Series TV is over $1,000 off
- Verizon will give you a free iPhone 13, no trade-in required
- Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at their lowest price to date, now $80
- This no-brainer deal scores you a Ring video doorbell for just $39