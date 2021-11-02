Does the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a headphone jack?

Google’s Pixel 6 as well as its Pro version have been released, and there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the two phones. With new features like the Magic Eraser for photo editing and Wait Times to ease the pain of customer service calls, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature some exciting upgrades over their predecessors.

But with all of the new and improved features that come with the Pixel 6 phones, what old features have been left behind? Technology seems to be racing forwards these days, rendering lots of features outdated very quickly.

Most phone manufacturers have opted to remove the headphone jack from their devices. With more people going with wireless Bluetooth connections for headphones, the headphone jack has become pretty irrelevant.

Did Google follow suit with the Pixel 6 line, or has the company decided to add a headphone jack to these phones?

Is there a headphone jack on the Pixel 6 phones?

Short answer: No

Google, like just about everyone else, has seemingly abandoned the headphone jack. Neither of the phones has a headphone jack included. But that doesn’t mean that wireless is your only option.

Both of the Pixel 6 phones use a USB-C port for charging, which means you can connect a pair of wired headphones through that port. Unfortunately, that means you won’t be able to use the port for charging at the same time, so you’ll have to pick your poison.

But let’s be honest, you’re going to be using a pair of Bluetooth headphones or earbuds most of the time anyway.

