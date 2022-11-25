ECOVACS’ DEEBOT N8 Pro robot vac and mop is down to $299

If you hate cleaning and mopping, as many people do, then you’ll love the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro robot vacuum and mop cleaner.

This powerful robo-cleaner hates dirt as much as you do but loves cleaning it up. Moreover, it’s also budget-friendly yet highly efficient and durable.

Come November 19th through December 4th, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro will be on sale at a 45% discount for just $299.99 instead of $549.99.

Verified ECOVACS’ DEEBOT N8 Pro

At just $299.99, this is a deal of a lifetime. Hurry up and get the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro for 45% less this Black Friday. Offer valid through 12/4. Rating $299.99 at Amazon Valid Through 12/4

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro

Image: KnowTechie

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro is one of several specialized cleaning and vacuuming robots developed by the world-renowned ECOVACS DEEBOT brand.

This robust vacuum and mop cleaner feature a 2,600 PA vacuum with laser-based LiDAR navigation, carpet detection, and multi-floor mapping, among others.

It is also compatible with the self-emptying station, which is sold separately.

The DEEBOT N8 Pro uses its laser-based TrueMapping LiDAR navigation system with aerospace-grade detection sensors to map your space before it starts to mop. It also supports multi-floor mapping.

Verified ECOVACS’ DEEBOT N8 Pro

With the most efficient mopping/cleaning paths mapped, this robust cleaning robot deploys its 2,600 PA suction force to vacuum the mapped space removing even the tiniest hidden debris.

Its OZMO Turbo 2.0 rotating mopping system features a 25,000 RPM motor, dual spinning mops with 180r/min rotation speed, and up to 6N downward pressure for superb cleaning.

In addition, it also features a 240-milliliters clean water tank with which the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro can vacuum and mop in one go, saving you time and energy bills.

Image: KnowTechie

It automatically detects and avoids carpets (when mopping) and obstacles above 2 inches in height, such as your children’s toys.

When vacuuming carpets, it automatically doubles the suction power for deep cleaning.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro also features a powerful battery with a runtime of up to 110 minutes. Moreover, it automatically returns to its station to recharge itself when running out of battery power.

Don’t miss out on this ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ deal

Image: KnowTechie

The ECOVACS DEEBOT range of robots is the first in the RVC industry to be TÜV Rheinland-certified for hardware and software excellence.

Each ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro order comes with:

1 DEEBOT N8 Pro robot.

1 charging dock.

1 nos washable mopping pad.

10 disposable mopping pads.

2 side brushes.

1 high-efficiency air filter.

1 instruction manual.

12-month limited warranty.

Verified ECOVACS’ DEEBOT N8 Pro

ECOVACS DEEBOT is the industry leader in RVC technology. They're renowned for cutting-edge technology and innovation in the home cleaning space. Recipient of the Better Homes and Gardens Clean House awards 2022 and multiple CES awards, over 500,000 households trust ECOVACS DEEBOT for unparalleled quality and dedication to efficient household cleaning solutions.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.