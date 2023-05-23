EON brings the original Xbox to modern screens

Gaming on older consoles gets ever-increasingly more difficult as the years go on.

EON has made a name for itself with video adapters for new-age televisions and screens over the years. Their Super 64 adapter, for instance, made it so people could enjoy their old Nintendo 64 in HD.

Well, you can dust off your big ole original Xbox now because an adapter is available for it called the “XBHD.”

OG Xbox in the modern day? Sign me up!

Coming June 20th, 2023, the XBHD offers a ton of options for people wanting to play Halo 2 or The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay.

We’re looking at output options of 480i, 480p, 720p, and even 1080i. Don’t worry; the audio will be clear as well with a 3.5mm MiniTOSLINK jack.

Considering this is a plug-and-play design, there’s no need for any mods or special software.

EON opted for a slick design that actually looks good and matches the look of the OG Xbox.

But that’s not all. They thought ahead and remembered that many Xbox fans would connect their systems using LAN. The adapter offers three Ethernet ports for easy access to LANs. With lossless output as well, the price is well worth it.

In addition, there are two HDMI ports for multiple simultaneous streaming options.

This becomes a fantastic tool for anyone looking to play their original Xbox games, such as Crimson Skies, on Twitch or YouTube. It just connects, get it plugged up properly with no need for any additional power source, and you can play.

With ease of access to so many classic Xbox games, it’s likely that this is a niche tool for hardcore Xbox fans.

But, there are a good handful of games that are trapped on the classic console with no potential re-release due to things like licensing and IP rights.

So when can you buy it? You’ll be able to find the EON XBHD Xbox adapter on June 20th for $189.99 on Amazon.

Many of your favorite Xbox games have made their way to PC over the years. If you don’t have an original Xbox, you could just play them on the go with the Asus ROG.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news