Facebook and Instagram are down for many people (updated)

UPDATE 10:26 AM ET: Services are being restored to both Facebook and Instagram, but some users are still reporting issues. We’ll continue to monitor

If you have been having connection issues on Facebook and Instagram, you are not alone. The social giants are reportedly down for many users.

According to Downdetector, 503 people have reported issues with Facebook. Another 1,864 users have stated similar problems with Instagram. The numbers continue to rise, as well.

Facebook outage stats:

Instagram outage stats:

Currently, users are reporting issues with loading DMs and the main feeds for both platforms.

One user on Downdetector notes, “Facebook messenger and reading and creating posts not working.”

Cindy Mullins on DD also states that “Facebook just went completely down. Forget about glitches, it went from glitches to not available at all”

Others are reporting that things are loading on Facebook, but that it is taking an extremely long time. We still can’t confirm if outages are limited to certain areas, however.

Users jump to Twitter to report Facebook and Instagram outages

Twitter users are also reporting problems with Facebook and Instagram. Currently, it is unclear if a certain area is experiencing an outage or if it is global.

Instagram is down…



I thought they were trying to silence me like Facebook tried. — 𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕕𝕣𝕒𝕖 𓂀 (@j_ladrae) October 27, 2022

Musk buys Twitter > Facebook goes down 😅 pic.twitter.com/mbApLyBSnW — federico pedrini (@hymage) October 27, 2022

Facebook messages aren't loading the site is going extremely slow and we can all hope that it never comes back up again. #facebookdown — Red Sky Ready (@RedSkyReady) October 27, 2022

We’ll continue to update this report as more information is made available.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: