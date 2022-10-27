News
Facebook and Instagram are down for many people (updated)
The major social platforms are experiencing outages for some users.
UPDATE 10:26 AM ET: Services are being restored to both Facebook and Instagram, but some users are still reporting issues. We’ll continue to monitor
If you have been having connection issues on Facebook and Instagram, you are not alone. The social giants are reportedly down for many users.
According to Downdetector, 503 people have reported issues with Facebook. Another 1,864 users have stated similar problems with Instagram. The numbers continue to rise, as well.
Facebook outage stats:
Instagram outage stats:
Currently, users are reporting issues with loading DMs and the main feeds for both platforms.
One user on Downdetector notes, “Facebook messenger and reading and creating posts not working.”
Cindy Mullins on DD also states that “Facebook just went completely down. Forget about glitches, it went from glitches to not available at all”
Others are reporting that things are loading on Facebook, but that it is taking an extremely long time. We still can’t confirm if outages are limited to certain areas, however.
Users jump to Twitter to report Facebook and Instagram outages
Twitter users are also reporting problems with Facebook and Instagram. Currently, it is unclear if a certain area is experiencing an outage or if it is global.
We’ll continue to update this report as more information is made available.
Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- How to make Facebook private
- Instagram could soon let you schedule posts and Reels
- Kanye West is buying Parler after Twitter locked him out
- Donald Trump’s Truth Social is now available on Google Play