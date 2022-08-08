Facebook is down for a ton of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 8/8/2022 3:05 PM ET: Functionality to Facebook has been restored. You can find the original report below.

If you were trying to avoid work for a bit and decided to hop on social media for a bit, then bad news. Facebook is down for a ton of people right now.

According to Downdetector, 997 people are reporting an outage as of 1:49 PM EST, and the numbers continue to climb. It’s unclear if the outage is affecting both web and mobile apps at this time.

Issues range from problems with search functions, to certain buttons being missing.

Screenshot: Downdetector

One Downdetector user notes, “On our business page, the “comments” section is listing “no comments” at all. I’m I the only one here.”

Twitter users reporting the Facebook outage

People having issues with the social giant have turned to report issues on Twitter:

Is Facebook down? The photos button is gone and the search button is not functioning — Dorereeek (@RdrckEspn) August 8, 2022

facebook down wew — rhi (@rhicasg) August 8, 2022

Is Facebook’s search feature down or is it just me? The only thing I ever use Facebook for is stalking people’s profiles and I can’t even do that ☹️ — Josh Starmer (@joshstarmer) August 8, 2022

Currently, Meta’s status page is reporting “some distruptions.” We’ll continue to update as more information is made available.

