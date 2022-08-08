Social
Facebook is down for a ton of people right now (updated)
People are reporting issues with the social giant.
UPDATE 8/8/2022 3:05 PM ET: Functionality to Facebook has been restored. You can find the original report below.
If you were trying to avoid work for a bit and decided to hop on social media for a bit, then bad news. Facebook is down for a ton of people right now.
According to Downdetector, 997 people are reporting an outage as of 1:49 PM EST, and the numbers continue to climb. It’s unclear if the outage is affecting both web and mobile apps at this time.
Issues range from problems with search functions, to certain buttons being missing.
One Downdetector user notes, “On our business page, the “comments” section is listing “no comments” at all. I’m I the only one here.”
Twitter users reporting the Facebook outage
People having issues with the social giant have turned to report issues on Twitter:
Currently, Meta’s status page is reporting “some distruptions.” We’ll continue to update as more information is made available.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
