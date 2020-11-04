It’s November 4, a day after Election Day, and sadly, there’s still no clear winner in the presidential election. And because of this, Facebook and Instagram are sending out notifications out to its U.S. based users to let folks know votes are still being counted.

So anytime you log in to Facebook or Instagram, you’ll see a banner at the top of your News Feed that says, “The winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election has not been projected yet. See more updates and learn what to expect as the election process continues.” If you click on the notification, the link will direct you to a page of election resources.

There are obvious reasons why the company is doing this. Speaking to TechCrunch, the company said, “[I]t began showing these notifications at the top of Facebook, and Instagram feeds shortly after Trump posted to Facebook that he had won. The company also began labeling posts from both Trump and Vice President Biden in accordance with the policies it shared ahead of Election Day.”

top of the Facebook and Instagram apps right now pic.twitter.com/ODMdNyWE0Z — rat king (@MikeIsaac) November 4, 2020

So as you can see, the main reason Facebook is doing this is that we have a president who is actively trying to diminish the results of this election. This is one way the company can fight against misinformation on its platforms. It’s sad that this is even needed, but here we are.

So until all votes are counted, there is no winner yet in this presidential election, regardless of what someone says on social media. Stay tuned; we’ll find out soon enough.

Have you seen these notifications on Facebook or Instagram? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: