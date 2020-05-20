Facebook Shops looks to take on ecommerce sites like Shopify and Etsy

If you sell things on the internet, there’s a good chance you have a website set up through something like Shopify, or maybe you use a marketplace like Etsy. Facebook has had a way for sellers to conduct business on the social site for a while, but now the company is looking to up its presence in the space with Facebook Shops.

Facebook Shops will give a unified shopping experience across Facebook and Instagram, with plans for Messenger and WhatsApp “soon”, according to a tweet from the company. Shops will also be able to tie-in with third-party software like Shopify to make building out your store easier.

The move makes sense and will allow both shop owners and customers to have an engaging shopping experience through the social network. For one, Facebook has noted that it is “making it easier to shop for products in real time” through the use of live videos and product tags on said videos. Creative minds will certainly be able to use this in unique ways to drum up interest in a product.

Overall, this seems like a logical move for Facebook. The people are already on the platform and things like Facebook Marketplace have been a big success for the company.

For me, personally, who has an online shop, the most interesting thing for me is that Facebook requires sellers to ship products within three days of an order. For small shops and print-on-demand businesses, this timeframe may be a bit rough, but maybe Facebook is trying to discourage print-on-demand shops and those not serious by setting strict limitations.

What do you think? Interested in Facebook Shops? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

