Has Apple ironed out the iOS 14 bugs yet?

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 14, has been out for a few weeks now. It brings a whole host of improvements, from widgets on the Home Screen, to Picture-in-Picture modes, and more, but is it safe to upgrade yet?

The yearly upgrade of iOS usually comes with some glitches, of varying annoyance levels, so should you upgrade to iOS 14 yet? Has Apple fixed all the bugs, or at least fixed all the show-stopping ones that would break your daily iOS usage?

So, has Apple fixed the bugs in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 yet?

Short answer: No

Just from our office, we have a collection of issues with Apple’s latest operating system. There’s my iPhone doing weird things and freezing whenever I scroll on Discord, and the volume and ringer volume sliders keep appearing and freezing the whole phone for seconds at a time. Then there’s Josiah’s iPhone XS Max, where the upgrade to iOS 14 broke his camera app so it only works half of the time. Apple has confirmed more bugs, mainly to do with the health apps but also with battery life, so if you’re affected you’ll have to wait for an update.

The update process itself might be buggy too, so if you get stuck, check out our guide for that. Users have also reported everything from laggy text while typing, to issues with widgets and WiFi, or the new Picture-in-Picture not working properly, so maybe it’s a good idea to hold off on that upgrade for now?

What do you think? Have you had any issues with iOS 14? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

