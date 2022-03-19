How to add a Shutdown Desktop shortcut in Windows 11

Windows 11 offers a wide range of customization options, including the option to create a Shutdown desktop shortcut so you can double-click the shortcut to turn your PC off.

Catching up with the latest technology by upgrading Windows is a great way to stay tuned with the latest software. That said, utilizing the operating system to its full capacity might be challenging at first.

Even though Windows 11 might be user-friendly, you might not know all the tips and tricks, such as adding a shutdown desktop shortcut. Don’t worry, we’ll show you how.

How to create a shutdown shortcut in Windows 11

Windows 11 allows you to completely customize your device, even by creating a shutdown shortcut on your desktop, just like any other program on your desktop. To create the shortcut:

1. First, create a shortcut by right click on the desktop, selecting New, then choosing Shortcut

2. In the first box, you should type “shutdown /s /t 0” without the quotation marks

3. Afterward, change the name in the next section to shutdown and click on the Finish button

After the shortcut is created, you can use either the standard “shutdown” icon or download whatever icon you want and replace it.

To change the icon on the Windows 11 shutdown shortcut

If you want to take your new shortcut to the next level, changing the icon is the best way to do that. Here’s how:

1. Right-click on the shortcut and select Properties

2. Under the Shortcut tab, select Change Icon

4. Select the Shutdown icon from the list, click Apply, and click OK to save your changes.

Now, you have a snazzy icon to go with your new shortcut.

How to pin the Windows 11 shutdown shortcut to your taskbar

For more convenience, you can also add the icon to your taskbar. To pin the shutdown shortcut to your taskbar, follow the steps below:

1. Right-click on the Shutdown shortcut and then select Show more options

2. You will see that Pin to Start and Pin to Taskbar are among the options. Choose the one that you find easiest

Shutting down computer from the lockscreen

Another way to power off Windows 11 computers is by shutting down the PC from the Sign-in screen/Lockscreen.

In other words, shutting down your Windows PC doesn’t require logging in. Follow the steps below to turn your PC off from the Lock Screen:

1. On the lower-right corner of your sign-in screen, find the Power button (shown below)

2. Now, bring your mouse over that button and select Shut down

It is worth noting that using the sign-in screen can be pretty handy when your computer is frozen or is slowed down. Furthermore, you can access the lock screen by pressing Windows + L on your keyboard, then access the sign-in screen by pressing Enter.

Another way you can access this section is by holding three keys, Ctrl + Alt + Delete. This combination will take you to a new screen where you can use task manager, switch users, sign out of the current user, and even shut down your PC.

Note that just like the first method, the “Ctrl + Alt + Delete” combination can also help when dealing with malfunctioning applications, especially when they are frozen and you are unable to access anything else.

You can always rely on keyboard shortcuts

While conventional methods such as shutting down your PC from the Start Menu or by using your power buttons are always available, Windows offers keyword shortcuts that shut down your PC.

So, if your mouse, touchpad, or touchscreen is not working, you can still use your keyboard to turn off your PC. All you need to do is:

Get to the Windows desktop Press Alt + F4 Then, choose the Power off option

All of this can be accomplished with just your keyboard, which is perfect for times when your computer is experiencing issues.

Create a shutdown shortcut for Windows 11 to maximize your efficiency

In most Windows versions, the majority of the methods for shutting down the computer are rather similar. While you have plenty of options, some people enjoy the convenience of a shortcut.

However, knowing the alternative options like “Ctrl + Alt + Delete” is great when your computer is acting like it is supposed to.

