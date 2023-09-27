How to cancel Blink Subscription when you don’t need it anymore

Blink subscription plans give users of its security cameras cloud-based recording space for any security events.

But what if you find you don’t need the recording, or if you decide to change your home security system?

As it happens with many of these plans, subscribing to them is easier than canceling.

If you’re planning to cancel your Blink subscription but are unsure about the process, we’ve got you covered.

Cancel an active Blink subscription

If you need to cancel your Blink subscription plan for any reason, here’s how to find the important cancel button.

It's worth mentioning that once you cancel your subscription, you'll lose access to cloud storage, including the 60-day video history, longer live view streaming, and other features like video sharing. Log in to your Amazon account Head to the Your Memberships & Subscriptions section of your Amazon account. Look for the Blink subscription You'll see a list of all of your active subscriptions. Look for your Blink plan and click on the Cancel Subscription button. Choose a cancellation reason Choose a reason for the cancellation. Pick anything really, it doesn't affect the cancellation. Confirm the cancellation Click on the End my subscription now button. Final step You'll get asked if you want to end your subscription immediately or on your renewal date. Choose whichever makes more sense to your needs.

Now your Blink subscription is cancelled. You’ll get a confirmation message and an email to the registered email address on your Amazon account.

How to cancel a Blink Plus free trial

If you currently running on a free trial subscription, you don’t need to visit Amazon’s website. You can cancel it through the app.

Here’s how.

Image: KnowTechie

Open the Blink App on your smartphone.

Image: KnowTechie

Navigate to Settings.

Image: KnowTechie

Now, Tap Blink Plans.

Image: KnowTechie

Tap on Cancel my free trial.

Tap on End My Free Trial at the bottom of the screen.

Now your free trial is over. You’ll have to sign up for a paid subscription if you decide you want Blink cloud recording in the future.

Now you know how to cancel your Blink subscription

Having a Blink subscription gives you a ton of useful home security features, but you might find you don’t need them or want to change your camera system.

Cancelling your subscription is fairly straightforward, once you know where to look. Just remember that you won’t have any video recording functionality once you do cancel.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

