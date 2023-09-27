Connect with us

How-To

How to cancel Blink Subscription when you don’t need it anymore

Trying to cancel your Blink subscription? We’ll show you how.
Iphone 15 and blink outdoor camera on the purple background
Source: KnowTechie

Blink subscription plans give users of its security cameras cloud-based recording space for any security events.

But what if you find you don’t need the recording, or if you decide to change your home security system?

As it happens with many of these plans, subscribing to them is easier than canceling.

If you’re planning to cancel your Blink subscription but are unsure about the process, we’ve got you covered. 

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Cancel an active Blink subscription

Blink subscription plans
Blink Subscription Plans

Never miss a potential security event with the Blink Plus ($10/month, all devices) or Blink Basic ($3/month, one device) plans to record any events triggering your home security cameras.

Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

If you need to cancel your Blink subscription plan for any reason, here’s how to find the important cancel button.

It’s worth mentioning that once you cancel your subscription, you’ll lose access to cloud storage, including the 60-day video history, longer live view streaming, and other features like video sharing.

  1. Log in to your Amazon account
    Image showing amazon sign-in page on the purple background

    Head to the Your Memberships & Subscriptions section of your Amazon account.

    Image

    Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more.

    Sign up - It's FREE
  2. Look for the Blink subscription
    Instructions to cancel your blink subscription.

    You’ll see a list of all of your active subscriptions. Look for your Blink plan and click on the Cancel Subscription button.

  3. Choose a cancellation reason
    The image shows a instruction to click on the end my subscriptions button for blink cameras

    Choose a reason for the cancellation. Pick anything really, it doesn’t affect the cancellation.

  4. Confirm the cancellation

    Click on the End my subscription now button.

  5. Final step

    You’ll get asked if you want to end your subscription immediately or on your renewal date. Choose whichever makes more sense to your needs.

Now your Blink subscription is cancelled. You’ll get a confirmation message and an email to the registered email address on your Amazon account.

How to cancel a Blink Plus free trial

If you currently running on a free trial subscription, you don’t need to visit Amazon’s website. You can cancel it through the app.

Here’s how.

Iphone showing blink app on the background
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Open the Blink App on your smartphone.
The images shows a blink app on iphone screen to open settings
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Navigate to Settings.
Steps to perform to open blink plan on your blink app instructions
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Now, Tap Blink Plans.
Image shows instructions to cancel free trial for blink
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Tap on Cancel my free trial.
Iphone screen showing instructions for cancelling the subscription of your blink camera
  1. Tap on End My Free Trial at the bottom of the screen.

Now your free trial is over. You’ll have to sign up for a paid subscription if you decide you want Blink cloud recording in the future.

Now you know how to cancel your Blink subscription

Having a Blink subscription gives you a ton of useful home security features, but you might find you don’t need them or want to change your camera system.

Cancelling your subscription is fairly straightforward, once you know where to look. Just remember that you won’t have any video recording functionality once you do cancel.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Shahryar Amin

I write about tech and gadgets, and in particular, smartwatches.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in How-To