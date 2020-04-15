How to record your screen on an iPhone or iPad

One of the killer features of iOS over Android is the built-in screen recording functionality. Seriously, it’s great for everything from saving clips of the game you’re playing to pretending to be tech support for your family and friends. Once recorded, you can send the clip to one of your Contacts, upload it to Twitter, or add it to your Instagram story.

The feature is super helpful, so we wanted to give you the step-by-step guide on how to record your own iPhone or iPad screen. Check it out below.

How to record your screen on iPhone and iPad

Unlike Android phones, you won’t need to download an app or root your device to record your screen. That’s because it’s baked into iOS, but you’ll have to set it up first.

Open up Settings

Tap Control Center



Tap Customize Controls

Scroll down and press the green button with a + that’s next to Screen Recording



that’s next to That will move the entry up to the Include section at the top, making the Screen Recording icon appear in Control Center

Now it’s time to record

You’re now all set to start recording your screen. It’s worth noting that some apps will block screen recording, mainly banking ones but some others as well. You also won’t be able to use Screen Mirroring while you record.

Open up the app or website you want to record

or you want to record Open the Control Center . On iPhones earlier than the iPhone 8, that means swiping up from the bottom, and on the iPhone X or later it’s pulling down from the top-right corner

. On iPhones earlier than the iPhone 8, that means from the bottom, and on the iPhone X or later it’s It’s worth tapping the Crescent Moon icon to set your iPhone into Do Not Disturb mode so you won’t get notifications in your recording

icon to set your iPhone into mode so you won’t get notifications in your recording Before you leave Control Center, tap the Record Screen button to start recording. This will give you three seconds to switch to the app you want to record before it will start recording

tap the button to start recording. This will give you three seconds to switch to the app you want to record before it will start recording To stop recording, open Control Center again and tap the Screen Record button again

again and tap the button again If you’re recording an app or your home screen, you’ll see a red bar at the top of your screen (or just top-left if you have a newer iPhone) that lets you know you’re recording. Tapping on that bar gives you a pop-up message that will ask if you want to stop recording.

That gets you recording both the video and audio generated by your phone, but you might want to record yourself talking at the same time

That means turning on your microphone, which is pretty easy to do:

When you’re on Control Center but before you start recording, press and hold the Screen Record button. Then tap the microphone button on the pop-up screen to turn your microphone on. Lastly, tap Start Recording to start the three-second timer letting you know recording will start soon

but before you start recording, Then tap the on the pop-up screen to turn your microphone on. Lastly, tap to start the three-second timer letting you know recording will start soon Tap anywhere on this screen to exit, then tap the next screen to close Control Center

Once you turn the microphone on, it’ll be on the next time you use Screen Record unless you go back in to turn it off

Once recording ends, your newly generated screen recording will be found with the rest of your photos and videos in the Photos app. Happy recording!

What do you think? Do you see yourself using the screen recording feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

