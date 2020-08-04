Look, we know the struggle of typing in that super-long, random WiFi password that you created when you read an article that told you “qwerty123456” isn’t the best in terms of security. It’s bad enough for just your devices, but if a friend comes over and wants WiFi, you’ll have to type it in for them, then even change the main password after they go so you’re still secure. What a hassle.

You could just never ask your friends to come over anymore, but there’s a better way. An easier way. A way that makes it so you don’t have to type 7G.8rD*AmW296uX ever again. You can turn your WiFi password into a QR code, and then just get your friends to scan that arcane symbol instead of typing arcane symbols with their thumbs.

We’ll show you how, and your life will literally (okay, maybe, possibly) change forever.

Here’s how to turn your WiFi password into a QR code, so you never have to type it ever again:

Okay, so the first thing you need is to create your QR code. There are any number of ways to do this, from a webapp to using a Siri Shortcut to create it, or straight from Android’s settings menu if you’re running Android 10.

We decided to go with the webapp QRcode-Tiger because it lets you create a vanity QR with your choice of colors, shapes, and even logos.

Go to QRcode-Tiger from your desktop browser Hit the WiFi logo, then add your encryption type, SSID (network name), and password, and hit Generate QR code You can also edit the pattern, choose the shape of the ‘eyes'(the corner icons that your QR scanner uses for orientation), add a logo, and set colors and a frame You’ll get choices of SVG or PNG to download your QR code, and the free version needs your email as it emails your QR code file to you Print out your QR code (and laminate it or turn it into a sticker/fridge magnet/business card if you’re fancy), and stick it on your fridge

Now you won’t have to type the password in for visitors anymore, you can just get them to scan the fridge. Once scanned, they’ll have access to your WiFi network.

Oh, and this works even better if you have a router that lets you create a guest network, then your main network password is never shared outside of your household.

What do you think? Plan on using this method to share your WiFi password in the future? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

