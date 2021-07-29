If you live in one of these states, Dell might cancel your Alienware PC order

Dell has discovered an interesting issue with a couple of its Alienware gaming PC configurations. The company is not shipping the computers to six different states, seemingly because the computers would violate new energy regulations that have been recently adopted.

In a screenshot posted by writer and Twitter user Marie Oakes, we can see a message that warns potential customers of the company’s policy to not ship to six different states.

“This product cannot be shipped to the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, or Washington due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states. Any orders placed that are bound for those states will be canceled,” reads the warning message on Dell’s website.

In a statement to The Register, Dell confirmed that the cause for this ban on the shipment of these particular Aurora PC configurations is due to new power regulations that just came into place this month.

“Yes, this was driven by the California Energy Commission (CEC) Tier 2 implementation that defined a mandatory energy efficiency standard for PCs – including desktops, AIOs and mobile gaming systems. This was put into effect on July 1, 2021. Select configurations of the Alienware Aurora R10 and R12 were the only impacted systems across Dell and Alienware.”

The Aurora R10 series uses AMD’s 5000 generation Ryzen CPU and GPU technology, while the R12 series uses a combination of 11th generation Intel processors and Nvidia GPUs.

Only the cheapest, least powerful option from each series is available to be shipped to all 50 states. The other six configurations would go against the new energy regulations adopted in those states mentioned above.

