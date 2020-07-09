If you recently updated to iOS 13.5.1, there’s a reason why your battery is draining so fast

If you recently updated your iPhone’s software to iOS 13.5.1 and noticed your battery draining faster than normal, there’s a reason why. No, it’s not your iPhone. Instead, Apple Music seems to be the root of the cause.

First uncovered by MacRumors, the issue occurs when the Apple Music app is launched. And even when the app isn’t in use and is simply running in the background, significant battery drain seems to continue. In some cases, users have also reported that their devices run hot too, reaching scorching temperatures.

As with anything, when things go wrong, folks usually take their complaints to social media sites like Reddit and Twitter, and this seems to be the case with this Apple Music issue. Here’s what one user recently wrote in an Apple discussion board:

I have an iPhone 8 running IOS 13.4.1 everything is up to date and was performing well until this weekend. All of a sudden my battery started draining much quicker than previously. Looking at the battery usage it seems that Apple Music is causing it… I have turned background app refresh off for all app and yet Apple Music is still draining the battery when not in use; 53% of battery use in the last 24hrs without using the app.

As you can see, this user hasn’t used the app in 24 hours, and yet, the app is still draining battery life like it’s no one’s business. Yea, that’s not good.

Another user on Reddit says: “I had it this weekend…Trying to download new music would just spin endlessly, and the power drain…4 days, 43 hrs of background usage from Apple Music.” Four days is some serious background usage, so it makes sense why the Apple Music app is depleting people’s iPhone batteries.

Thankfully, folks may have found a couple of workarounds. One fix means resetting all of the settings on the device. You can do this by going to Settings > General > Reset > Reset All Settings. Now before you nuke your device to its default settings, it’s being reported that this temporary fix only worked for a small number of users. Another solution that seems to be working is as simple as deleting the Apple Music app and reinstalling it. We suggest doing this first before resetting all of your device settings.

Until Apple pushes out a new iOS update, these are your two solutions to prevent battery drain due to the Apple Music app. It’s lame, but Apple is pretty good at pushing out fixes. So until then, try the solutions above or wait until Apple issues another iOS update.

Are you experiencing battery drain due to Apple Music? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: