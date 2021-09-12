If you refuse to use your charging case for storage, you can slap your AirPods on a MacBook screen

I was browsing TikTok as one does and came across a @CNNUnderscored video showcasing a “hack” that showed someone placing their AirPods on a MacBook screen. Like magic (or magnets), they stuck to the screen.

Now, some people are claiming this is a feature, but in reality, it’s literally just magnets. While we may never know how they work, let me be clear here, this is not a hack. And your AirPods have a carrying case that doubles as a charger, so…just…why?

So, what are the magnets for? It’s for telling your laptop that it is closed and to turn off the screen. That’s it. That’s the beginning and end of it.

Listen, I’m not here to tell you how to live your life. Throw them thangs on your MacBook, I don’t care (I do). Hell, just toss them across the room with reckless abandon. Lose them. Replace them with AirPods Pro. And then repeat the process for eternity.

