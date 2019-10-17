Kano just released two new kits in partnership with Disney to help your kids learn code

Kano is on a mission to empower young creators, and Disney is in the business of entertaining. Wouldn’t it be cool to see a collaboration where entertainment and learning had equal billing?

Well, now you can as the two companies have collaborated with two new coding kits. One harnesses the lore of the Star Wars universe, while the second puts you into the world of Frozen.

Harness the powers from Star Wars or Frozen with Kano’s new coding kits

These new kits from Kano have Bluetooth motion sensors, which sync to the coding app to enable the coding of powers. Apart from a Windows 10 PC, Mac, iPad or Kindle Fire 10HD with Bluetooth LE, all you need is inside the box.

The Kano Coding app works in conjunction with the included storybook, walking through young creators in learning about the hardware, before showing them how to code to bring the hardware to life.

Both kits come with the following, tailored to fit their respective themes:

Step-by-Step Storybook

Exclusive Kano Disney Stickers

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) which contains sensors and LEDs

Case (light plate, top + bottom case, power button)

2 x batteries (AA)

The Star Wars kit also has interchangeable Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire icons, so you can pick your allegiance

Each kit is $79.99, and you can get them from Kano.me, or from select retailers. With STEM fields being very much in demand, kits like this are a great way to teach the basics in an entertaining way.

What do you think? Is this something you’d get for your children? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

