Linkedin’s GPT writing assistant helps you nail your profile

As a business professional, you’re likely familiar with the importance of having a strong LinkedIn profile to expand your network and find job opportunities.

But crafting the perfect About and Headline sections can be a real challenge, especially if you’re not confident in your writing skills.

Fortunately, LinkedIn is introducing a new AI writing assistant that uses OpenAI’s GPT technology to help you create a standout profile.

The assistant generates personalized descriptions for you, which you can edit and tailor to your needs. This is a game-changer for professionals that struggle to write about themselves compellingly.

The AI writing assistant will initially be available to a select group of users, but it’s eventually rolling out to all LinkedIn Premium subscribers. And if you’re not a Premium subscriber, there are still ways to access AI assistance for free.

Microsoft Edge has launched a shortcut button for Bing Chat, which lets you access AI assistance on any web page, including LinkedIn.

And if you want to save money and avoid the Premium fee altogether, you can even use ChatGPT as an alternative.

Job seekers aren’t the only ones who can benefit from Linkedin’s AI tech

The platform is also testing an AI-powered job description tool to help employers write better job descriptions and attract top talent.

All the employer needs to do is provide basic information, and the AI assistant does the rest.

As you can imagine, introducing AI writing assistants on LinkedIn transforms the playing field for professionals looking to improve their online presence.

With personalized descriptions generated by OpenAI’s GPT technology, crafting a standout profile is easier than ever.

And with more AI-powered tools on the horizon, the platform is poised to become an even more valuable resource for job seekers and employers alike.

