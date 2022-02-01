Apple
MacBook battery draining super-fast in sleep mode with macOS 12.2? Bluetooth might be why
It looks like there’s a bug in the most recent version of macOS.
MacBook users who downloaded the most recent macOS 12.2 update may have noticed a problem. Many people are reporting that the update created an issue that causes the battery in MacBooks to drain super fast while the laptop is in sleep mode.
This issue was initially reported by MacRumors after users on its forum started to complain. Shortly after, MacBook owners on both Reddit and Twitter also started to notice something was wrong.
The problem boils down to a software-related bug contained in the latest macOS update. It looks like there is a problem when Bluetooth devices are connected to a MacBook that periodically wakes the laptop up from sleep mode.
This causes the battery to drain, even when you aren’t technically using your MacBook (this post continues below the tweet embed).
Several users have reported that disconnecting any Bluetooth devices before putting the MacBook into sleep mode seemingly works as a fix. But that’s incredibly inconvenient.
Having to disconnect everything before entering sleep mode sounds like a huge pain in the ass. But the only alternative, for now, seems to be keeping your MacBook plugged in overnight, which could be bad for the battery over an extended period of time.
Hopefully, this issue is already on Apple’s radar and there’s a fix coming soon. If you’ve been experiencing similar issues with your own MacBook battery, try disabling Bluetooth before you put the laptop into sleep mode. Otherwise, you’ll likely be greeted with a drained battery in the morning.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Biden administration and 35 states now show support for Epic Games in lawsuit versus Apple
- Oh great, the new MacBook Pro already has a charging issue
- Apple has finally fixed the glitch that was bricking MacBooks with the Monterey update
- Microsoft’s new $249 Surface Laptop SE is a Chromebook killer
Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win this $120 wireless soundbar