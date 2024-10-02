Motorola ThinkPhone 25 is a secure phone with military standard durability

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Motorola launched a new professional-focused phone, the ThinkPhone 25, that focuses on security and productivity. The company quietly launched the ThinkPhone 25 in a blog post.

The new device is the second edition of last year’s ThinkPhone, which the brand claimed to be one of the best Android security devices available at the time.

What does the Motorola ThinkPhone 25 offer?

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25’s back panel is made of robust carbon fiber and is only available in one color: carbon black. Besides the Aramid fiber, the device’s body is MIL-STD810H military standard certified for better durability. It carries an IP68 rating so it should be able to withstand dust particles and heavy rain.

Image: Motorola

It flaunts a 6.36-inch pOLED panel, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1220p resolution. At the heart of the ThinkPhone 25 is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It ships with a sole 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB uMCP storage option.

A 4,310mAh battery keeps the lights on and a 64W TurboPower charger powers the package. It also supports 15W wireless charging. It houses a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. At the front, it features a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 runs on Android 14 out of the box and will get five years of Android OS updates and security patches. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and ThinkShield, which the company claims to offer business-grade security.

Besides the Moto AI features that you get with almost every new Motorola phone, the ThinkPhone 25 also offers a Smart Connect feature. It lets you share files with your tablet and computer and use your phone’s camera as a webcam.

The Motorola ThinkPhone costs $499 and will be available sometime in early November this year.

