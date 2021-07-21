Netflix is getting into gaming and will start with mobile games

Earlier this month, Netflix made it clear that it was looking to branch out into the gaming world. Now, the company has sent a letter to investors giving us some extra clues about its new endeavor. Netflix is going to begin its gaming expansion by focusing on mobile platforms at first.

Earlier this week, Netflix sent out its second-quarter earnings report to investors. The report included a letter, detailing the company’s new plans to develop mobile games that work well with the platform.

The company also said that all of its games will be included as part of the normal Netflix subscription.

Here’s what the letter to investors said about Netflix Gaming:

We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices.

It is really not a surprise to see Netflix moving in this direction. Video games have become an absolutely massive industry, and Netflix finds itself having to compete with video games more than other forms of media. In fact, the company named Fortnite as its biggest competitor during the revolutionary game’s meteoric rise to fame.

It is still unclear exactly what Netflix’s gaming plans look like, even after the revelations that have come this month. However, it is cool to see that the company’s games will be included with the normal Netflix subscription that most of us have already added to our monthly expenses.

While mobile games are obviously the primary priority, it will be interesting to see if the company can transform into a successful video game publisher on multiple platforms.

