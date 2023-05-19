New iOS 16.5 & macOS 13.4 rolling out now – here’s what’s new

Apple has released iOS 16.5 and macOS 13.4, which include a new dedicated sports section in Apple News. The latest addition makes organizing sports and news easier with a unified structure across Apple’s operating systems.

Here’s what’s new:

Latest Sports tab in Apple News

Refreshed sports-focused score and schedule cards

Live stories, updates, and standings

Essential Video highlights

Player-focused profiles

Why is this important?

Apple promotes easy-to-use functionality across all its platforms. Apple has made it easier for users to find sports-related content, as news apps can often be cluttered and disorganized. This supports the company’s overall mission.

Users can also follow their favorite teams and leagues in the updated sports section to get the latest news and updates delivered to their devices.

iOS 16.5 includes several bug fixes, accessibility upgrades, and performance improvements. For example, the update fixes an issue that caused Spotlight to crash on some devices. It also improves the accuracy of Screen Time reporting.

macOS version 13.4 also improves Apple Watch connectivity issues and wireless keyboard reboots. Additionally, security is also essential for Apple devices, and iOS 16.5 tackles a long list of updates that should help users feel safe.

Apple has a detailed list of all security updates for iOS 16.5 located here. Another list can be found here for macOS 13.4.

How can I access the update?

iOS 16.5 is available now as a free update for all eligible iPhones. To download the update, go to Settings>General>Software Update. Detailed instructions are below.

If you are ready to update your iPhone, follow the steps below. This works for any update, whether it is a minor update or a major one. Open the Settings app on your iPhone Then, tap on General Tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install The last step is to tap on Install and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself.

Pro Tip While you’re still on the update menu, tap on Automatic Updates and make sure that both toggles next to Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates are green. By doing this, you’ll never have to update your iPhone again manually.

What is next for Apple and its OS?

Apple’s upcoming annual event, WWDC, where the company updates the world on the developments of its multiple operating systems, goes down on June 5th.

After a year of rumors and speculations, Apple will tell us everything we need to know.

Admittedly, the real star of the show is the company’s mixed reality headset, which according to countless reports and rumors, is the year Apple lifts the veil on the device, along with its OS, reportedly called xrOS.

For now, curb your cravings with a little iOS 17 coverage.

