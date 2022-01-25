Oh great, Meta is working on the world’s fastest supercomputer

Meta has its eyes set on the virtual world. And to succeed in that venture, the company has built what it considers to be one of the fastest AI supercomputers in the world. Now, Meta says that its Research SuperCluster (RSC) will be the absolute fastest supercomputer once it is fully built by mid-2022.

The company revealed the RSC in a blog post on its website earlier this week. The computer has been developed over the last year and a half. It currently holds a total of 760 NVIDIA DGX A100 systems with a total of 6,080 interconnected GPUs.

Meta says its RSC is already outperforming its older supercomputer by a pretty wide margin. RSC is said to run computer vision workflows up to 20 times faster than Meta’s previous infrastructure. It also runs the NVIDIA Collective Communication Library (NCCL) nine times faster.

Image: Meta

And that’s not even the end goal of the RSC. The company says that once it completely finishes the supercomputer, it will feature 16,000 interconnected GPUs. That will result in an increase of about 250 percent in AI training performance.

Meta (formerly Facebook) plans to use the new supercomputer to help create and develop accurate AI models for both existing and upcoming services that the company offers.

Mark Zuckerberg’s main focus these days is on the metaverse. So, it’s likely the RSC will focus especially on AI experiences in the metaverse.

With all of the disdain and distrust surrounding Facebook and other Meta-owned companies over the last year, the fact that the company is currently building the world’s largest supercomputer sounds a little concerning.

I just hope Will Smith comes and saves us all, as he did at the end of I, Robot before Meta’s AI discovers it no longer needs us and abruptly ends humanity.

