Recent Google app update turns up the heat on Pixel phones

Pixel users are feeling the heat, literally, as they report significant overheating and battery drain issues with their devices.

According to Engadget, a recent Google app update appears to be the culprit, leaving many frustrated and scrambling for a fix.

Pixel users are turning to Reddit and Google support forums to share their experiences with the device’s sudden and excessive battery drain.

According to these reports, the Google app is gobbling the device’s battery at an alarming rate, even when the phone is idle.

In a classic case of “damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” users are trying to resolve the issue by downgrading to previous versions of the Google app. But even that isn’t doing the trick like it usually would.

Image: KnowTechie

The company has had to patch the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro after updates caused weaker haptic feedback and paused the rollout of a December Pixel update after users reported dropped calls.

As the Pixel 6 Pro overheating and battery drain saga continues, users are left frustrated and concerned about potential damage to their devices.

With no word from Google yet, Pixel users are left to their devices (pun intended).

Until a proper fix is pushed out, it’s time to break out the portable chargers while you wait for Google’s official word.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news